Putin Says Russia, US Have 'common Interests' On Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:43 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told visiting US climate envoy John Kerry in a call that Moscow and Washington have "common interests" on climate change, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"The climate problem is one of the areas where Russia and the United States have common interests and similar approaches," Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin.

