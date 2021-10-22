Putin Says Russia, US on Right Track After Geneva Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) It can be safely stated that after the summit in Geneva, the United States and Russia are on the right track, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We then agreed to start consultations on strategic stability, these consultations began, they are underway. We are on the right track. These are the most important issues of today," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.