Putin Says Russia, US Trying to Tone Done Harsh Rhetoric Ahead of Meeting With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that although Moscow and Washington were both trying to cool off the negative rhetoric against each other ahead of the US-Russia summit in Geneva, there is no room for delusions.

"Before the high-level events, both sides are always trying to tone down some negative rhetoric in order to create an appropriate favorable environment for work. There is nothing special here, I would not delude myself with anything. This is a professional approach," Putin said in an interview shown on the Smotrim media outlet.

"We, on our part, are also doing this," the president added.