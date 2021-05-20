UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia Will Counter Attempts To Undermine Its Potential

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Putin Says Russia Will Counter Attempts to Undermine Its Potential

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised that those attempting to dispossess the country of its resources or undermine its potential will face a severe rebuke if they try.

During a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee, a presidential advisory body, earlier in the day, the president noted that as the country grows stronger its opponents find reasons to inhibit its development. The president went on to draw attention to claims about the alleged injustice of Russia being in sole possession of Siberia, a region rich with natural resources.

"Everyone is trying to bite us somewhere or bite something off us, but they should know that those who will try doing that will have their teeth knocked out by us so that they could not bite [anymore]. This is obvious and the development of our armed forces guarantees it," Putin said.

In April, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide the Department of Defense with a $715 billion budget, specifically citing the alleged need to deter Russia and China.

Related Topics

Russia China Budget Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira April Congress Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

37 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

52 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

53 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.