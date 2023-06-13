Putin Says Russia Will Expand Activities of Special Services

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operations of the country's special services must be expanded in the future to better protect the nation from Ukrainian agents

"They (Ukraine) are on high counterintelligence alert (because of) martial law. I don't think we should do that now.

We simply need to improve the work of our law enforcement agencies and special services. I think the goals we have set ourselves are achievable," he said.

Russia's domestic intelligence agencies have been actively exposing and detaining Ukrainian agents on its soil, the president said during a meeting with military correspondents in Moscow.

"We must fight back and we are doing it. Some results of this work have been made public. The public is aware of them," Putin said.