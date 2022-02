Putin Says Russia Will Immediately Respond to Any External Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia will immediately respond to any external threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after announcing a special military operation in Donbas.

"Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more create threats for our country and even more our people, must know that Russia will make an immediate response," Putin said in an address.