Putin Says Russia Will Never Put Up With Dictate Of 'Aggressive, Cosmopolitan' West

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Russia will never put up with the dictate of the part of the West that aggressively pushes neocolonialist policies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia will never put up with the dictate of the part of the West that aggressively pushes neocolonialist policies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

During his speech at the Valdai Club, Putin noted that there are two parts of the West, with the one being the West of traditional Christian and Islamic values, freedom and rich culture, which is very close to Russia.

"But there is the other part of the West, which is aggressive, cosmopolitan and serves as a tool of neoliberal elites. It is the dictate of this West that Russia surely will never put up with," Putin noted.

