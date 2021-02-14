Putin Says Russia Will Not Quit on Donbas, But Any Decision Must Be Thought-Through

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russia will not quit on southeastern Ukraine (Donbas) no matter what, but before any specific decision is made, all the consequences must be assessed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"You understand, of course, that what I have before my eyes is the people who were injured, especially children, in Donbas.

But there is great responsibility for Russia as a whole on our shoulders - I say our, because you are the fourth power. And before making any decision, we must think about the consequences of each step. We will not abandon Donbas. No matter what," Putin said during a meeting with Russian media editors, broadcast on Rossiya 24.