Putin Says Russia Will Seek to Demilitarize Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will seek to demilitarize Ukraine.

"The goal (of the Russian special operation) is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years, and for this we will strive to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said in a televised address to citizens.