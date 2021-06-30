Putin Says Russia Will Send More COVID-19 Vaccines to Breakaway Donbas Republics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine will receive additional COVID-19 vaccines from Russia on top of the already supplied 90,000 doses.

"This is a matter that requires special attention. I think several thousands, 90,000 doses if I am not mistaken, have already been delivered ... There will be another batch [delivered]," Putin said during his annual Q&A session.