Putin Says Russia Will Strengthen Border Security After Drone Attacks

It is necessary for Russia to strengthen its border with Ukraine and this process is already underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023)

"Of course, we must ensure the security of our citizens. ... Of course we have to strengthen the border. And certainly, those of you who work there, you can see that this process is underway, is moving quite quickly, this task will also be solved," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

He added that Russia saw drone attacks in Syria similar to those in the Belgorod Region and learned how to deal with such a threat quite quickly.

"This is sometimes difficult, but manageable," Putin said, adding that the Russian air defense system is tuned to identify large objects, while drones are small and made of modern materials that are difficult to detect.

"Work in this direction is already underway and will be completed," the president added.

Commenting on the recent attacks in the Belgorod Region, Putin said that they are aimed at distracting Russian forces from other directions that are critical for Kiev.