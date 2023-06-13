UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Will Strengthen Border Security After Drone Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Putin Says Russia Will Strengthen Border Security After Drone Attacks

It is necessary for Russia to strengthen its border with Ukraine and this process is already underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) It is necessary for Russia to strengthen its border with Ukraine and this process is already underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we must ensure the security of our citizens. ... Of course we have to strengthen the border. And certainly, those of you who work there, you can see that this process is underway, is moving quite quickly, this task will also be solved," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

He added that Russia saw drone attacks in Syria similar to those in the Belgorod Region and learned how to deal with such a threat quite quickly.

"This is sometimes difficult, but manageable," Putin said, adding that the Russian air defense system is tuned to identify large objects, while drones are small and made of modern materials that are difficult to detect.

"Work in this direction is already underway and will be completed," the president added.

Commenting on the recent attacks in the Belgorod Region, Putin said that they are aimed at distracting Russian forces from other directions that are critical for Kiev.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Ukraine Russia Belgorod Vladimir Putin Kiev Border From

Recent Stories

UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NA ..

UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NATO-Led Drills - Deputy Defense ..

32 seconds ago
 Georgian Lawmaker Says EC, Venice Commission's Tip ..

Georgian Lawmaker Says EC, Venice Commission's Tips on Anti-Oligarch Law 'Incons ..

34 seconds ago
 Ramaswamy Says Will Sue US DOJ if FOIA Request for ..

Ramaswamy Says Will Sue US DOJ if FOIA Request for Trump Indictment Communicatio ..

35 seconds ago
 Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over ..

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over Suspicious Object - Correspond ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities ..

Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities Response to Crossing Red Line ..

8 minutes ago
 Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Ml ..

Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Mln Tonnes of Oil Annually- Prim ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.