Putin Says Russia Would Return To Grain Deal If Demands Met

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow would "consider" returning to the Ukraine grain deal if its demands were "fully" met, saying the agreement had "lost all meaning." It was the first time the Russian leader commented since Moscow this week exited the landmark deal, which allowed the safe passage of cargo ships from Black Sea ports

"The continuation of the grain deal in its current form has lost all meaning," Putin said at a government meeting.

"Of course we will consider the possibility of returning to it -- but only under one condition: if all principles under which Russia agreed to participate in the deal are fully taken into account and fulfilled.

" He named the "withdrawal of sanctions on supplies of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets" as one of the main conditions.

Moscow had for months complained that a related agreement on allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers had not been honoured.

Putin said Russia had shown "miracles of poise and tolerance" by extending the deal several times.

