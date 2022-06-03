Putin Says Russian-African Relations Reach New Stage of Development

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that relations between Russia and African countries were currently at a new stage of development and that Moscow attaches great importance to them.

Putin met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is currently the chairman of the African Union, in the Russian city of Sochi earlier on Friday. Putin congratulated his counterpart on the upcoming 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russian and Senegal, as well as Africa Day which is celebrated on May 25.

"I would like to recall that our country has always been on the side of Africa, has always supported Africa in the fight against colonialism... We are at a new stage of development, we attach great importance to our relations with African countries.

This has a certain positive result - a growing trade," Putin said at the meeting with Sall, adding that Russia's trade with the region has increased by 34% since the beginning of 2022.

The Russian president also noted the increasing role of the African region in the world arena.

"Africa's role is growing in the international arena, in the political sense in general. We believe that Africa as a whole and its individual countries, with which we have traditionally had very kind, friendly relations without overstating it, Africa as a whole has vast prospects. On this premise, we intend to further develop our relations with Africa as a whole and with its individual countries," Putin said.

Moscow has always had a great interest in the culture of the African region, the Russian president added.