UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian Air Defense Systems 'Cracking Like Nuts' Western Weapons In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Putin Says Russian Air Defense Systems 'Cracking Like Nuts' Western Weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russian air defense systems are "cracking like nuts" new weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine with dozens of units already destroyed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russian air defense systems are "cracking like nuts" new weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine with dozens of units already destroyed.

"Our air defense systems are cracking like nuts (American weapons), dozens of them have been destroyed," Putin said in an interview with the Russian Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the new US weapons deliveries to Kiev, which include the long-range HIMARS systems.

A fragment of the interview, which will be released on Sunday, was published in the Telegram channel of the Smotrim streaming platform.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev United States Sunday

Recent Stories

IG Punjab take notice of woman's gang rape in Jhel ..

IG Punjab take notice of woman's gang rape in Jhelum

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Netherlands v West Indies 3rd ODI scores

7 minutes ago
 Marriyum tells Imran to contain his 'Shehbazophobi ..

Marriyum tells Imran to contain his 'Shehbazophobia', wait till 2023 silently

29 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to ..

Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to reduce load-shedding: Marriyum ..

30 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firin ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firing incident

30 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.