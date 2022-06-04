Putin Says Russian Air Defense Systems 'Cracking Like Nuts' Western Weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russian air defense systems are "cracking like nuts" new weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine with dozens of units already destroyed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the Russian air defense systems are "cracking like nuts" new weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine with dozens of units already destroyed.

"Our air defense systems are cracking like nuts (American weapons), dozens of them have been destroyed," Putin said in an interview with the Russian Channel One broadcaster, commenting on the new US weapons deliveries to Kiev, which include the long-range HIMARS systems.

A fragment of the interview, which will be released on Sunday, was published in the Telegram channel of the Smotrim streaming platform.