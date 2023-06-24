Putin Says Russian Armed Forces Got Order to Neutralize Armed Mutiny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces have received the necessary order to neutralize the armed mutiny, and its organizers will be punished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"All those who deliberately took the path of betrayal, who were plotting an armed mutiny, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer the inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people.

The armed forces and other state bodies have received the necessary orders," Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

The president also called on those who are "being dragged into this crime not to make the fatal and tragic, unspeakable mistake and to make the only right choice ” to stop participating in criminal actions," he said.