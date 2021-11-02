UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian Army Equipped With Over 2,000 UAVs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:15 PM

Putin Says Russian Army Equipped With Over 2,000 UAVs

The Russian army is equipped with over 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for boosting developments with the use of artificial intelligence technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Russian army is equipped with over 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for boosting developments with the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

"Now we have over 2,000 UAVs in service, and we need to continue to work on them� as hard as we have been recently, bearing in mind, among other things, the use of artificial intelligence and the latest achievements of technology and science and, of course, bearing in mind our own experience," Putin told representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Related Topics

Army Technology Russia Vehicles Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

Our Commitment to Combating Climate Change

21 minutes ago
 Tribunal for murdered journalists opens in The Hag ..

Tribunal for murdered journalists opens in The Hague

3 minutes ago
 Iconic Syrian singer Sabah Fakhri dies in Damascus ..

Iconic Syrian singer Sabah Fakhri dies in Damascus

4 minutes ago
 Two more rescued from Lagos high-rise collapse

Two more rescued from Lagos high-rise collapse

4 minutes ago
 NUML organises awareness excursion at trail 5

NUML organises awareness excursion at trail 5

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease Rs 150 per tola

Gold prices decrease Rs 150 per tola

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.