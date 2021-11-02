Putin Says Russian Army Equipped With Over 2,000 UAVs

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian army is equipped with over 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for boosting developments with the use of artificial intelligence technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Russian army is equipped with over 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, calling for boosting developments with the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

"Now we have over 2,000 UAVs in service, and we need to continue to work on them� as hard as we have been recently, bearing in mind, among other things, the use of artificial intelligence and the latest achievements of technology and science and, of course, bearing in mind our own experience," Putin told representatives of the Russian armed forces.