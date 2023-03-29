UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian-Belarusian Relations Of 'Special, Genuinely Allied Nature'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Putin Says Russian-Belarusian Relations of 'Special, Genuinely Allied Nature'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia and Belarus have special, truly allied relations in which cooperation in science and technology is traditionally a significant component, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Congress of Young Scientists of Belarus and Russia, which brought together over 500 scientists from research organizations and institutions of higher education, kicked off in Minsk for the first time.

"It is symbolic that this forum is taking place on the eve of the Day of Unity of the peoples of Russia and Belarus, our common holiday that embodies the centuries-old ties of fraternal friendship of Russians and Belarusians, uniting their spiritual values. The relations between Russia and Belarus are of a special, genuinely allied nature.

Traditionally, their significant component is the cooperation in science and technology," Putin said in his welcoming address to the congress.

The Russian leader noted that in recent years collaboration in science and technology sphere has been fruitful. Combined scientific teams work effectively, promising joint research projects are developed, and leading academic centers systematically exchange their professional experience, Putin added.

Putin also noted the importance of engaging young scientists in a "constructive" bilateral partnership to strengthen the scientific and technological sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, because it is young scientists who will determine the future of both countries' science for decades to come.

