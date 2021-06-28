UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russian-Chinese Cooperation Plays Stabilizing Role Globally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Says Russian-Chinese Cooperation Plays Stabilizing Role Globally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Russian-Chinese cooperation plays a stabilizing role globally amid the growing geopolitical turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"Amid the growing geopolitical turbulence, the demolition of arms control agreements, and the increasing conflict potential across the world, the Russian-Chinese coordination plays a stabilizing role in the global affairs, including such acute issues as the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Syria and Afghanistan, and the restoration of the plan of action on the Iran nuclear program," Putin said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Syria Iran Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

37 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.