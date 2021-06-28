Putin Says Russian-Chinese Cooperation Plays Stabilizing Role Globally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Russian-Chinese cooperation plays a stabilizing role globally amid the growing geopolitical turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"Amid the growing geopolitical turbulence, the demolition of arms control agreements, and the increasing conflict potential across the world, the Russian-Chinese coordination plays a stabilizing role in the global affairs, including such acute issues as the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Syria and Afghanistan, and the restoration of the plan of action on the Iran nuclear program," Putin said.