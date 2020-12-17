Putin Says Russian Citizens Free to Decide If New Political Parties Get Elected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that it is up to the Russian people if new political parties will get elected to the national legislature.

The president stated that the Russian political system allows new political forces to take part in national electoral campaigns.

"This is for citizens to decide, this is for voters to decide, they decide during elections whom to support ... I would like to say once more that it is the voter who decided whom to elect," Putin said at an annual press conference.

The president went on to praise the traditional political parties.

"Various, sometimes polar opposite points of view are voiced in the parliament ... At the same time, almost each of them [the parties] speaks out of patriotism and aims to solve the tasks that the country faces the way it sees fit. There are different approaches, instruments to solve those tasks, but all traditional political parties have one goal - the prosperity and development of the country," Putin added.