Putin Says Russian Citizens Must Be Authors Of Amendments To Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

Putin Says Russian Citizens Must Be Authors of Amendments to Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that it is Russian citizens who must be authors of amendments to the constitution and play a leading role in this process.

"I would like to point out again: the law [on the amendments] must enter into force only after the all-Russian voting, regardless of how intense we are working on it.

In other words, it is Russian citizens, who must be authors of this law. They must play a main, leading role [in this process]. It is very important that people should understand what they are voting for," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

