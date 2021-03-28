PETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) ETROPETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) AVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY, Russia, March 28 (Sputnik) - Russian COVID-19 vaccines have not had any serious registered side effects so far, Russian PETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) resident Vladimir PETROPAVLOVSK KAMCHATSKY (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) utin said.

Russia has registered three vaccines: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac.

"I know for a fact that people with serious chronic medical conditions are getting the vaccines and feeling well.

At any rate, I am not aware of any serious side effect from any of the three vaccines that we have registered," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

All three vaccines are "effective, reliable and safe," the president added.

"They are all roughly the same in terms of quality. One gives a slightly longer [immunity], another one gives a bit less protection, although still more or less the same, but it is a little gentler," Putin said.