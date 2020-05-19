UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russian Doctors Engaged In COVID-19 Fight Not Yet Receiving All Of Due Money

Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that not all the doctors had received all the payments and benefits they were due to get, tasking the government with monitoring the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that not all the doctors had received all the payments and benefits they were due to get, tasking the government with monitoring the situation.

"As it has been agreed, regional payments and benefits are due to remain in place, ... all the settlements were due to be completed by May 15. However, according to the information that I have, as of the end of last week, by no means all those who had to receive the money had in fact received it. But over the past two or three days, even yesterday, the situation was changing for the better," Putin said at talks on the implementation of the economy relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia's regions have already received 50.

1 billion rubles ($692 million), which is nearly the entire amount of money allocated for these payments, the president added.

"Of the total amount allocated for the above-mentioned payments and benefits, which totals 52 billion rubles, the federation entities have already received 50.1 billion rubles, or almost the entire sum," Putin said.

The president tasked the cabinet, the Health Ministry and the Labor Ministry with monitoring the payments distribution.

All those who have been engaged in the fight against the coronavirus from the very beginning of the outbreak and has suffered from it have to receive insurance benefits, Putin stressed, reminding of the relevant decree, signed on May 6.

