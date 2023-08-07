Open Menu

Putin Says Russian Drones Show Good Results, Production Should Be Increased

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Putin Says Russian Drones Show Good Results, Production Should Be Increased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russian drones Lancet and Kub have shown effective results and their production needs to be increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Both the Kub and the Lancet (drones) have shown very effective results: firstly, the explosion is powerful, any equipment, including foreign-made ones, does not just burn, but also ammunition also explodes.

The manufacturers promised me that they would increase the production volume. They are keeping this promise, but we need to increase it more," Putin said at a meeting with head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

1 hour ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

2 hours ago
Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

3 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From World