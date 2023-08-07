Putin Says Russian Drones Show Good Results, Production Should Be Increased

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russian drones Lancet and Kub have shown effective results and their production needs to be increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Both the Kub and the Lancet (drones) have shown very effective results: firstly, the explosion is powerful, any equipment, including foreign-made ones, does not just burn, but also ammunition also explodes.

The manufacturers promised me that they would increase the production volume. They are keeping this promise, but we need to increase it more," Putin said at a meeting with head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov.