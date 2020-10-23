UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russian Economy Has Not Yet Begun Sustainable Long-Term Growth

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Russian economy has not begun sustainable and long-term growth yet, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, noting that some areas of the economy were already overcoming the consequences of the pandemic.

"Indeed, we see recovery in some areas.

For example, processing industry dynamics in August-September was close to the last year's level. We witness the same situation in the railroad cargo turnover, we also see slight growth in domestic service. At the same time, we see that the economy has not yet begun sustainable long-term growth," Putin told the Russian cabinet.

