UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian Election Was Open, Had High Turnout, Corresponded To Law

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Putin Says Russian Election Was Open, Had High Turnout, Corresponded to Law

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) OGARYOVO, Russia, September 25 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin described on Saturday the recent general election as transparent, lawful and with high voter turnout.

Speaking at the meeting with the leaders of the country's political parties, Putin thanked Russian citizens for taking part in the electoral process.

"The election itself was open, in strict correspondence to the law and with high turnout," Putin said, adding that over half of the country's voters cast their ballots.

Putin went on to congratulate the ruling United Russia party on its "resounding victory," saying that the party "proved that it is still the leader."

The president also noted that for the first time since 1999 the Russian lower house has five parties in it, adding that it showed any political faction has an opportunity to make its voice heard. The New People party will join the other four in the new composition of the Russian lower house.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin September Election 2018

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

7 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

7 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

7 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

7 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

7 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.