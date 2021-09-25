Putin Says Russian Election Was Open, Had High Turnout, Corresponded to Law

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) OGARYOVO, Russia, September 25 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin described on Saturday the recent general election as transparent, lawful and with high voter turnout.

Speaking at the meeting with the leaders of the country's political parties, Putin thanked Russian citizens for taking part in the electoral process.

"The election itself was open, in strict correspondence to the law and with high turnout," Putin said, adding that over half of the country's voters cast their ballots.

Putin went on to congratulate the ruling United Russia party on its "resounding victory," saying that the party "proved that it is still the leader."

The president also noted that for the first time since 1999 the Russian lower house has five parties in it, adding that it showed any political faction has an opportunity to make its voice heard. The New People party will join the other four in the new composition of the Russian lower house.