Open Menu

Putin Says Russian Gov't To Allocate $2Mln For New Food Batch For Mali Via UN Structures

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Putin Says Russian Gov't to Allocate $2Mln for New Food Batch for Mali Via UN Structures

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The Russian government allocated $2 million for the purchase of a new batch of food for Mali through the United Nations structures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We also try to support your country directly and through the relevant UN structures when necessary. The Russian government, in particular, decided to allocate $2 million for the purchase of a new food batch for our Malian friends through the UN World Food Programme," Putin said at a meeting with Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goita.

In March, Russia and Mali launched a joint project for lithium extraction in the Sikasso region, Putin said, adding that the 75% share in the project was acquired by Russian nuclear agency Rosatom's subsidiary.

"Other promising areas include the development of mining, energy, infrastructure and agriculture industries. All this could be the subject of our joint work," the Russian president added.

Putin also noted that the two countries have a common approach to the international and regional issues.

"We very much hope that we will continue to stand in solidarity for the observance of international law and the preservation of the central role of the United Nations, as it is now," Putin said.

Putin also announced the decision to increase the number of quotas for Malian students in Russia's universities from 35 to 290.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Nuclear Agriculture Mali Sikasso Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira March All From Government Share Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

53 minutes ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

53 minutes ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

53 minutes ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

2 hours ago
7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World