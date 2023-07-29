ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The Russian government allocated $2 million for the purchase of a new batch of food for Mali through the United Nations structures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We also try to support your country directly and through the relevant UN structures when necessary. The Russian government, in particular, decided to allocate $2 million for the purchase of a new food batch for our Malian friends through the UN World Food Programme," Putin said at a meeting with Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goita.

In March, Russia and Mali launched a joint project for lithium extraction in the Sikasso region, Putin said, adding that the 75% share in the project was acquired by Russian nuclear agency Rosatom's subsidiary.

"Other promising areas include the development of mining, energy, infrastructure and agriculture industries. All this could be the subject of our joint work," the Russian president added.

Putin also noted that the two countries have a common approach to the international and regional issues.

"We very much hope that we will continue to stand in solidarity for the observance of international law and the preservation of the central role of the United Nations, as it is now," Putin said.

Putin also announced the decision to increase the number of quotas for Malian students in Russia's universities from 35 to 290.