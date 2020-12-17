UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russian Health Care System Coped With Pandemic More Efficiently Than Others

Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

The Russian health care system proved to be more effective than others in facing the onslaught of the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the annual press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian health care system proved to be more effective than others in facing the onslaught of the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the annual press conference.

"Compared to what was happening in the world, of course, our [health care] system proved more effective," Putin said.

The president went on to highlight that the country won time by swiftly shutting down the border with China at the news of the first outbreak, and ramped up production of personal protective equipment by several orders of magnitude, allocated beds and began construction over 40 COVID-19 treatment centers.

"Our health care system, and the government administration in this sphere have demonstrated readiness for the swift mobilization of resources, and did so," the president stressed.

