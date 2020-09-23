Putin Says Russian Health System Ready to Effectively Counter COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian health system is capable of effectively tackling the coronavirus pandemic and a seasonal rise in colds, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Russian health system is capable of effectively tackling the coronavirus pandemic and a seasonal rise in colds, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"During the epidemic, we all felt a special way and realized the value of each human life, the importance of the heroic work of medical workers and, certainly, a huge role of an effective health care system for the society and the country. Over the past months, its capabilities have significantly increased. Today, the health care system is ready to effectively resist coronavirus and a seasonal rise in colds," Putin told Russian upper house lawmakers.

Russia has so far confirmed over 1.1 million cases, including more than 920,000 recoveries and over 19,700 deaths. Since August, the country has been experiencing an increase in virus incidence. On September 19, the daily increase bounced back to over 6,000 cases.

Health officials say that the situation is predictable, attributing it to an increase in social contacts and the beginning of the season of respiratory diseases.