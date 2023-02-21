UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian Higher Education Should Return To Traditional 4-6 Year Period Of Study

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed a return to the traditional four- to six-year higher education in Russia to train high-class specialists and meet labor market demand, enhancing the country's security, sovereignty and competitiveness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed a return to the traditional four- to six-year higher education in Russia to train high-class specialists and meet labor market demand, enhancing the country's security, sovereignty and competitiveness.

"A synthesis of the best practices of the Soviet educational system and the experience of recent decades is needed. In this regard, it is proposed ... to return to the traditional for our country basic training of specialists with higher education, the period of study could last from four to six years," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The president added that within one specialty and one university different training programs could be offered, depending on the specific profession, industry and labor market demand.

Over five years Russia needs to prepare 1 million blue-collar workers "in electronics, robotics, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and defense industry, transport construction, nuclear and other industries on which the security, sovereignty and competitiveness of Russia depends," Putin added.

The president noted that the training process should involve professionals and mentors "with experience in real complex production," who would share practical experience with students.

