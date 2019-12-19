Putin Says Russian Law on Foreign Agents Not Novelty, US Has Stricter One

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that limiting foreign interference in domestic affairs is a pursuit shared by all countries, and the 2017 law on foreign agents was not Russia's invention as similar, but much stricter legislation exists in the United States

"Each country makes an effort to restrict foreign interference in its domestic affairs, that is exactly what our law is called to tackle. If you receive funding from abroad for activities related to domestic politics, then say it as it is," Putin said, adding that "if you get money from abroad, there are reasons to assume that you carry out the orders of those who pay you."

The Russian president stressed that the law was not about closing such agents.

"There is no law in Russia prohibiting funding from abroad per se, even for activities related to domestic politics, but at least make this fact known to people," Putin explained.

"The term 'foreign agents' was not invented by us. This law has existed in the US since the 1930s, it was adopted in 1938. It works beautifully and extends as well to individuals. Recall our national Maria Butina, she was put in jail without any grounds. What agent is she? Nothing of the sort, not even close," Putin said.

Butina was sentenced to 18 months on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the US.

"These 'foreign agencies' can get up to 5 years of imprisonment there [in the US], while we only issue administrative fines," Putin said.