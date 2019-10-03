Putin Says Russian Media Outlets Should Not Deliberately Put Ukraine in Unfavorable Light

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Even state-owned Russian broadcasters follow an independent editorial policy, but it is wrong if the Russian media intentionally expose Ukraine in an unfavorable light, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi on Thursday.

"If this is so, then it is wrong. We should not expose our closest neighbor and the brotherly people, without exaggeration, in any unfavorable light. It could be about the policies of the current authorities, but not about the country, or its people. If you interpret it like that, then something is missing in our [TV] programs, they should always emphasize that," Putin stressed.