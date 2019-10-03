UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russian Media Outlets Should Not Deliberately Put Ukraine In Unfavorable Light

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Putin Says Russian Media Outlets Should Not Deliberately Put Ukraine in Unfavorable Light

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Even state-owned Russian broadcasters follow an independent editorial policy, but it is wrong if the Russian media intentionally expose Ukraine in an unfavorable light, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi on Thursday.

"If this is so, then it is wrong. We should not expose our closest neighbor and the brotherly people, without exaggeration, in any unfavorable light. It could be about the policies of the current authorities, but not about the country, or its people. If you interpret it like that, then something is missing in our [TV] programs, they should always emphasize that," Putin stressed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Media

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

1 minute ago

31 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

2 hours ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.