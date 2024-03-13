Open Menu

Putin Says Russian Nuclear Weapons 'more Advanced' Than In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday lauded Moscow's nuclear arsenal and warned that he was ready to deploy the weapons if Russia's sovereignty was threatened.

The Kremlin has touted its nuclear prowess throughout its two-year offensive in Ukraine, last month warning Western countries there was a "real" risk of nuclear catastrophe if they escalated the conflict.

Putin's latest comments come just days ahead of elections in Russia that are all but guaranteed to hand him another six years in power and as his military posts gains in Ukraine.

"Our triad, the nuclear triad, it is more modern than any other triad. Only we and the Americans actually have such triads. And we have advanced much more here," Putin said in a wide-ranging interview with state media.

The "triad" refers to Russia's three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air.

"We are ready to use weapons, including any weapons -- including the weapons you mentioned -- if it is a question of the existence of the Russian state or damage to our sovereignty and independence," Putin added in the interview, which aired on Wednesday.

