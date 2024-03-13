Putin Says Russian Nuclear Weapons 'more Advanced' Than In US
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday lauded Moscow's nuclear arsenal and warned that he was ready to deploy the weapons if Russia's sovereignty was threatened.
The Kremlin has touted its nuclear prowess throughout its two-year offensive in Ukraine, last month warning Western countries there was a "real" risk of nuclear catastrophe if they escalated the conflict.
Putin's latest comments come just days ahead of elections in Russia that are all but guaranteed to hand him another six years in power and as his military posts gains in Ukraine.
"Our triad, the nuclear triad, it is more modern than any other triad. Only we and the Americans actually have such triads. And we have advanced much more here," Putin said in a wide-ranging interview with state media.
The "triad" refers to Russia's three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air.
"We are ready to use weapons, including any weapons -- including the weapons you mentioned -- if it is a question of the existence of the Russian state or damage to our sovereignty and independence," Putin added in the interview, which aired on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From World
-
European Parliament adopts EU media freedom law10 minutes ago
-
EU parliament adopts 'historic' rules on AI10 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first ODI scores11 minutes ago
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician20 minutes ago
-
Gunman surrenders after three-hour hostage ordeal on Rio bus21 minutes ago
-
Wales recall North for Six Nations wooden spoon decider with Italy31 minutes ago
-
China hopes India will jointly work to find solution to border issue: Wang Wenbin41 minutes ago
-
What's included in the new EU law on AI41 minutes ago
-
Rwanda court upholds election ban on opposition politician51 minutes ago
-
Pro-Kyiv militias urge civilians to flee Russian border cities1 hour ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US1 hour ago
-
Arrest after Coptic monks killed in South Africa2 hours ago