Putin Says Russian Police Need to Improve Their Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in response to a question about journalist Ivan Golunov's case, that "purges" of the law enforcement agencies should be avoided in Russia, adding that the improvement in their was nevertheless necessary.

"As for the cleansing, we went through it, it was already in our not so distant history as it might seem, and it is better for us not to carry out any cleansing here. The fact that it is necessary to improve the work of law enforcement agencies, to institute control, first of all from the public, over what is happening there, is completely obvious," Putin said.