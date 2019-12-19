UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russian Police Need To Improve Their Work

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:41 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in response to a question about journalist Ivan Golunov's case, that "purges" of the law enforcement agencies should be avoided in Russia, adding that the improvement in their work was nevertheless necessary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in response to a question about journalist Ivan Golunov's case, that "purges" of the law enforcement agencies should be avoided in Russia, adding that the improvement in their work was nevertheless necessary.

"As for the cleansing, we went through it, it was already in our not so distant history as it might seem, and it is better for us not to carry out any cleansing here. The fact that it is necessary to improve the work of law enforcement agencies, to institute control, first of all from the public, over what is happening there, is completely obvious," Putin said.

Putin said that criminal cases had been launched against five police officers linked to the Golunov case.

"They have all been fired from the interior ministry's agencies, and criminal cases have been instituted against them.

The investigation is being carried out by the investigative committee, not the interior ministry," he said.

The president also said he did not yet have information about who had ordered to persecute Golunov.

"I do not yet have information on those who had ordered it," Putin said, answering a relevant question.

Golunov was detained earlier this year on charges of drug possession. It was soon revealed that these accusations were unsubstantiated.

Amid widespread public backlash, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced that the unverifiable charges had been dropped and Golunov was released from custody. What followed was the dismissal of a number of high-ranking ministry officials. The journalist himself said that he was the victim of a drug planting operation and complained to the Investigative Committee.

