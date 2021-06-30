UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russian President Obeys His People

Wed 30th June 2021

Putin Says Russian President Obeys His People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the live annual Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday that he is subordinate to the people who elected him as president.

Asked who the Russian president obeys, Putin said "the Russian people, the voters.

"

"When people come to the ballot boxes, they make their choice, at any level - local, regional, national, and in this case, of course, the president, the head of state, is subordinate to the people who have given him this high trust," Putin elaborated.

According to last week's survey from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 65.9 percent of Russians trust Putin, while 61.1 percent approve of his work as president of Russia.

More Stories From World

