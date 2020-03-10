Putin Says Russian Presidential Authority Will Not Be Linked to 1 Person in Future

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the presidential authority in Russia will not be so personified sometime in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the presidential authority in Russia will not be so personified sometime in the future.

"I am sure the time will come when the highest presidential authority in Russia will not be so personified [and] will not be tied to one particular person," Putin said during his speech in Russia's lower chamber.

The president reiterated that strong presidency was necessary for Russia.

"I think and am deeply convinced that strong presidential vertical [power structure] is absolutely necessary for our country, for Russia," Putin said.

The Russian president also mentioned that he does not see the need to share presidential powers with the State Council and the Security Council.

"Bestowing [presidential powers ] to other power structures, power centers, such as the Security Council or the State Council especially [considering they are] not elected directly by the people bestowing on them any powers whatsoever, serious presidential powers is, in my opinion, wrong, unacceptable, and, more importantly, dangerous, " Putin added.