Putin Says Russian Security Agencies Must Intensify Work Amid New Threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The work of Russia's security agencies should be intensified in key areas amid new threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state congratulated the employees of state security bodies on their professional holiday.

He said that in recent years Russia's security services have been working with high efficiency.

"Today, the dynamically changing global situation, the emergence of new threats and risks place increased demands on the entire system of Russian security agencies. And this means that you must seriously intensify work in key areas, make the most of your operational, technical, and personnel potential for this," Putin said.