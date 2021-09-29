UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian-Turkish Talks Not Always Smooth But Nations Learned To Find Compromises

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Negotiations between Russia and Turkey are not always smooth but the countries have learned to find compromises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final result. Our ministries have learned to find compromises that are beneficial for both countries," Putin said during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

