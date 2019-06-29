Putin Says Russian, US Diplomats to Begin New START Treaty Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he and Donald Trump had asked their diplomats to begin talks on the New START nuclear arms control treaty

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he and Donald Trump had asked their diplomats to begin talks on the New START nuclear arms control treaty.

"As for New START, we have ordered foreign ministries of our respective countries to begin consultations. It is too early to tell whether it will help prolong New START," Putin told reporters in Osaka, Japan.