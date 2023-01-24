Putin Says Russians Not Easily Duped by Fake News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that fake stories about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine would not deceive his country's people because of their "character"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that fake stories about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine would not deceive his country's people because of their "character."

"Our people aren't easily duped.

Considering their character," Putin told the governor of the Belgorod region who said that the region had been a target of disinformation campaigns.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that people in the western Russian region bordering Ukraine were no stranger to fake stories about the situation in Belgorod, which has been shelled multiple times by Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation.