Putin Says Russians Right to Avoid Overseas Travel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russians are right if they refrain from traveling abroad for vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic as rules on entry are changing all the time, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"People are a bit afraid of traveling abroad, and they are right, in fact, as rules change every day," Putin said during his annual Q&A session.

Commenting on price-hikes on internal tourism, the president said that it was due to other countries keeping their borders closed due to the difficult epidemiological situation.