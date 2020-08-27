(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia will be done with the development of a second vaccine against the coronavirus next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, going on to express certainty in the coming vaccine's success.

According to Putin, the second vaccine is being developed by the Vektor institute in the Western Siberian city of Novosibirsk, to be inaugurated in September.

"I am sure that the Vektor specialists will make a wonderful product that will greatly help people," the president told Russia's Rossiya 1 television channel.

Asked if a competition should be expected to occur between the first Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, unveiled earlier in August, and the new Vektor vaccine, Putin said "I think that they will most likely compete, because neither should be inferior in terms of safety and effectiveness."