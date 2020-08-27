UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia's 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine To Be Ready In September, Expects Success

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Putin Says Russia's 2nd Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Ready in September, Expects Success

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia will be done with the development of a second vaccine against the coronavirus next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, going on to express certainty in the coming vaccine's success.

According to Putin, the second vaccine is being developed by the Vektor institute in the Western Siberian city of Novosibirsk, to be inaugurated in September.

"I am sure that the Vektor specialists will make a wonderful product that will greatly help people," the president told Russia's Rossiya 1 television channel.

Asked if a competition should be expected to occur between the first Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, unveiled earlier in August, and the new Vektor vaccine, Putin said "I think that they will most likely compete, because neither should be inferior in terms of safety and effectiveness."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Novosibirsk August September TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

9 minutes ago

Tazia processions taken out

8 seconds ago

Government focusing on provision of clean drinking ..

10 seconds ago

Peace Talks With Taliban Can Begin Next Week - Abd ..

11 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

33 minutes ago

Putin Says Formed Reserve of Law Enforcement Offic ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.