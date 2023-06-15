UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia's Contacts With African Countries As Intense As Ever

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Putin Says Russia's Contacts With African Countries as Intense as Ever

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia's contacts with African countries are as intense as ever, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would like to mention separately that this year can really be described as a special one for the development of Russia's relations with the African continent.

Our contacts with African countries are as intense as ever," Putin said, following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Putin added that on June 17 he plans to receive a delegation of leaders of a number of African countries to discuss the peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin June

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation t ..

20 minutes ago
 Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

44 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

49 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

50 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.