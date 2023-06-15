(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia's contacts with African countries are as intense as ever, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would like to mention separately that this year can really be described as a special one for the development of Russia's relations with the African continent.

Our contacts with African countries are as intense as ever," Putin said, following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Putin added that on June 17 he plans to receive a delegation of leaders of a number of African countries to discuss the peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.