UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia's Coronavirus Response Measures Adequate To Level Of Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin Says Russia's Coronavirus Response Measures Adequate to Level of Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the country's coronavirus measures corresponded to the level of threat.

"The objective data we know tells us that the actions we are taking to fight the coronavirus infection are adequate to the level of the threat that it poses for our citizens and, generally, produce good results," the president said at a meeting with the cabinet.

The situation is improving, the number of new infections is decreasing, and the number of the recoveries has lately been higher than of the new cases, Putin said. Russia has a relatively low lethality rate, compared to many other countries, and about 12 infections per 100,000 citizens, which is 75 percent less than in many European countries, the president added.

However, "it would be premature to relax," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

27 minutes ago

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Champi ..

7 minutes ago

DC emphasize for proper monitoring of government s ..

7 minutes ago

'Doomsday Clock' stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.