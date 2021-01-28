(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the country's coronavirus measures corresponded to the level of threat.

"The objective data we know tells us that the actions we are taking to fight the coronavirus infection are adequate to the level of the threat that it poses for our citizens and, generally, produce good results," the president said at a meeting with the cabinet.

The situation is improving, the number of new infections is decreasing, and the number of the recoveries has lately been higher than of the new cases, Putin said. Russia has a relatively low lethality rate, compared to many other countries, and about 12 infections per 100,000 citizens, which is 75 percent less than in many European countries, the president added.

However, "it would be premature to relax," Putin said.