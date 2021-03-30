UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia's COVID-19 Situation Is Much Better Than In Other Countries

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Putin Says Russia's COVID-19 Situation Is Much Better Than in Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The coronavirus dynamics in Russia is much better than in other countries, which encourages domestic tourism, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Thank god, the situation is much better in Russia, at least at this point, than in many other countries where our tourists traditionally like to travel to, and we have many sites that are worth seeing," Putin said at a meeting with Russian officials.

This came as a comment to a report by the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, who pointed to the development of the hospitality and tourism industry.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin God Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

1 minute ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

8 minutes ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

29 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

40 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

40 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.