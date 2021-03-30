MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The coronavirus dynamics in Russia is much better than in other countries, which encourages domestic tourism, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Thank god, the situation is much better in Russia, at least at this point, than in many other countries where our tourists traditionally like to travel to, and we have many sites that are worth seeing," Putin said at a meeting with Russian officials.

This came as a comment to a report by the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism, who pointed to the development of the hospitality and tourism industry.