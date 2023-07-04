(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia's Dagestan Region will receive 5 billion rubles ($55 million) for the development of infrastructure and tourist facilities.

"We talked with you, there are several questions there.

They have lost several billion in revenues � the reconstruction of the street road network, the development of tourism facilities and the completion of the construction of a universal sports complex. There is not enough money," Putin said in a phone conversation with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, after which Siluanov said that additional 5 billion rubles will be allocated to the region.