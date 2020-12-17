UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia's GDP Drop Assessed At 3.6%, Less Than In Europe, US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Russia's Gross Domestic Product over the course of the year has dropped by 3.6 percent due to the pandemic, which is far less than that in the US and EU countries, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual end-of-year news conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia's Gross Domestic Product over the course of the year has dropped by 3.6 percent due to the pandemic, which is far less than that in the US and EU countries, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual end-of-year news conference.

"At the present moment, the drop in our GDP is at 3.6 percent.

This is less than in practically all leading economies of Europe, the European Union, less than the United States of America," Putin said in response to a question of whether there have been any positives this year.

The president went on to say that the agricultural sector is in good shape, with a 1.8 percent rise this year and a possible two percent growth by year's end.

