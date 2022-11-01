UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia's Good Will In Negotiations With Ukraine Not Subject To Any Changes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia's good will in negotiations with Ukraine is well known, and is not subject to any changes or doubts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We will wait, maybe some necessary conditions will ripen, and our good will is known, it is not subject to any changes and doubts," Putin said, answering a question from journalists.

Kiev has no desire to sit down at the negotiating table, he said.

"Here we agreed with them in Istanbul, they then took everything and threw it into the basket, and now, as you rightly noted, they forbade themselves to talk about something with us. How can we now discuss the possibility of agreements if there is not even desire to talk to us?" Putin said.

