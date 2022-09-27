SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russia's grain harvest in 2022 promises to be worthy, even record on some indicators, with a total of 150 million tonnes expected to be collected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"According to operational data... the harvest promises to be worthy this year. On some indicators, it will be record-breaking," Putin said during an online meeting on the progress of seasonal field works in the country.

The Russian leader noted that 138.7 million tonnes of grain had already been harvested.

"This is about a third more year-on-year. According to experts, the total grain harvest may reach 150 million tonnes.

We have earlier said 140 (million tonnes), 145, then 147, now it is a preliminary estimate of 150. And wheat (harvest) will reach about 100 million tonnes. This will be a record value in the entire history of Russia," Putin added.

At the same time, the Russian president said that sanctions against Russia had been worsening the global food situation. According to Putin, the entire responsibility for the problem lies with the collective West and is not connected with Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"I repeat, the West is provoking a global food crisis," the Russian leader added.