MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia's health care system is currently witnessing multiple problems, including the shortage of medical professionals, but, in general, the sector is developing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"When we talk about health care, we should bear in mind that, despite problems, and there are many issues here, like in any sector, which is directly related to people ... in general, the [health care] sector is developing," Putin said during a call-in session.

According to the president, key issues that should be addressed in the first place are the availability of Primary health care, shortage of medical professionals and provision of medicines.

"The building of 390 new paramedical stations and repairs of 1,200 existing ones are being planned in the near future," Putin added.

The president also stressed that wages of Russian medical professionals were generally growing, but noted regional disparity.